Tamil Nadu: Rain abates in Kanniyakumari, but 12K cusecs inflow at dams

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though rainfall has reduced in Kanniyakumari district, more than 12,000 cusecs water is flowing into Pechiparai, Perunchani and Chittar dams. Collector PN Sridhar has declared holiday for all schools in the district on Tuesday.

In the 24 hours ending 6 pm on Monday, 118.74 mm average rainfall was recorded in Kanniyakumari district. Mylaudy received 303.2 mm rain, the highest in the district, while Nagercoil and Kottaram received over 180 mm.

With dams brimming, over 10,000 cusecs water is being discharged from Pechiparai and Perunchani dams. As Thamirabarani and other rivers swelled, people living along the banks were evacuated to shelters. Officials said more than 550 people from Parakinkal, Marungoor, Perumalpuram, Eraviputhur, Nallur, Suchindram, Anna Nagar, Thirupathisaram, Mankadu and Ezhudesam have been relocated to temporary shelters. Paddy fields were submerged in Derisanamcope and other places and breaches occurred in tanks in Anjugramam area.

Collector Sridhar along with Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh and commissioner Anand Mohan went in a boat to an inundated Meenakshi garden area and distributed food to people. Sridhar said water level increased in Pechiparai, Perunchani and other dams over the past two days owing to incessant rain. Water flow increased in the Thamirabarani, Pazhayar and other rivers inundating some residential areas. Residents of these areas have been relocated to shelters. More than 130 workers employed in brick kilns were housed at a marriage hall in Thovalai.

A senior TNSTC official said buses plying from Nagercoil to rain-affected Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi district were stopped midway. A resident of Alagamman garden in Nagercoil said water surrounded about 50 houses, and people moved to the houses of their relatives, hotels and shelters. Residents parked their cars on Suchindram bridge over the Pazhayar near Nagercoil to prevent the vehicles from getting washed away.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though rainfall has reduced in Kanniyakumari district, more than 12,000 cusecs water is flowing into Pechiparai, Perunchani and Chittar dams. Collector PN Sridhar has declared holiday for all schools in the district on Tuesday. In the 24 hours ending 6 pm on Monday, 118.74 mm average rainfall was recorded in Kanniyakumari district. Mylaudy received 303.2 mm rain, the highest in the district, while Nagercoil and Kottaram received over 180 mm. With dams brimming, over 10,000 cusecs water is being discharged from Pechiparai and Perunchani dams. As Thamirabarani and other rivers swelled, people living along the banks were evacuated to shelters. Officials said more than 550 people from Parakinkal, Marungoor, Perumalpuram, Eraviputhur, Nallur, Suchindram, Anna Nagar, Thirupathisaram, Mankadu and Ezhudesam have been relocated to temporary shelters. Paddy fields were submerged in Derisanamcope and other places and breaches occurred in tanks in Anjugramam area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Collector Sridhar along with Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh and commissioner Anand Mohan went in a boat to an inundated Meenakshi garden area and distributed food to people. Sridhar said water level increased in Pechiparai, Perunchani and other dams over the past two days owing to incessant rain. Water flow increased in the Thamirabarani, Pazhayar and other rivers inundating some residential areas. Residents of these areas have been relocated to shelters. More than 130 workers employed in brick kilns were housed at a marriage hall in Thovalai. A senior TNSTC official said buses plying from Nagercoil to rain-affected Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi district were stopped midway. A resident of Alagamman garden in Nagercoil said water surrounded about 50 houses, and people moved to the houses of their relatives, hotels and shelters. Residents parked their cars on Suchindram bridge over the Pazhayar near Nagercoil to prevent the vehicles from getting washed away. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp