Tamil Nadu rains: Flooded rly tracks, infra damage hit train services

CHENNAI: Tens of hundreds of rail passengers had a harrowing time on Monday as train services to the southern parts of the state were disrupted owing to the inundation of tracks and damage to critical railway infrastructure resulting from the torrential rains in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts. Omni and SETC buses, originating from Chennai, also had to cancel the services to the rain-affected districts.

Most of the trains heading to the four districts were halted in Dindigul-Madurai-Tirunelveli-Nagercoil section and several other trains were diverted. The passengers who cancel their trips due to the partial cancellation of trains, especially those departing from Chennai and surrounding areas, can file an online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) within 72 hours of the scheduled departure to obtain a full refund of the ticket fare, said sources.

In Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, rains washed away the earthen embankment supporting the tracks at multiple locations, prompting the cancellation of Tiruchendur bound express from Chennai Egmore on Monday. The Tambaram-Nagercoil Superfast Special was diverted via Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach, Vyasarpadi, and Jolarpettai due to waterlogging at Tirunelveli yard.

Tambaram-Nagercoil Superfast Express, Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express, Chennai Egmore-Kollam Anantapuri Express, Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Nellai Express, Chennai Egmore-Kanyakumari Superfast Express, and Chennai Egmore-Tuticorin Pearl City Express were short-terminated at Madurai.

