Tipsy man sexually harasses Chennai airport staff, nabbed

Published: 19th December 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Abuse, sexual harassments, attack

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female airport staff under the influence of alcohol at Chennai International Airport on Sunday. Police sources claimed the suspect, Elavarasan of Perambalur, forcibly hugged the woman and touched her inappropriately. “Elavarasan, who is into construction business, had planned to visit Singapore for vacation.

On Sunday afternoon, when he was undergoing a security check to board the flight, the airport staff found him to be under the influence of alcohol. The security officials denied him clearance, offloaded his luggage, and told him to leave the airport.

While walking back, Elavarasan forcibly hugged an airport staff who was walking in the opposite direction. He also touched her inappropriately,” they said. Hearing her scream, passersby caught hold of Elavarasan and thrashed him before handing him over to the security personnel. Airport police later filed his arrest under IPC section 354A. “The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical test and it was found that he was excessively drunk,” police added. 

