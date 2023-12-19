TN govt distributed 50K food packets to people in rain-affected areas: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI: Sports Affairs and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tirunelveli said the government has distributed nearly 50,000 food parcels so far for the people in the rain-affected areas.

Addressing newspersons, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister MK Stalin would meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get relief funds for the people affected by the rain in Chennai and southern districts.

Minister Thangam Thenarasu said 425 personnel from the state and national disaster response force were involved in the rescue operation in the Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts. “Coastal guard personnel have also been alerted.

As per common alert protocol, we alerted 62.72 lakh people about the heavy rain. About 7,500 people in four districts were shifted to 84 relief camps. About 84 boats are used to rescue people of low-lying areas in these districts and more boats from the fishermen villages are being brought. In Tirunelveli district, 36 villages, Melaseval and Mukkudal towns and Meenatchipuram, Udaiyarpatti, Karunkulam and Kansapuram villages were hit by the rain severely. We have taken steps to ensure regular supply of food and Aavin milk to the residents,” he added.

Ministers Udhayanidhi, Thenarasu and Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan visited the relief camps in Tirunelveli city. Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, in a press note in Chennai said 17 dedicated rescue teams, comprising both SDRF and NDRF units along with 84 boats, have been mobilised to conduct extensive rescue operations across the southern districts.

In light of the cyclonic circulation warnings issued by the IMD around Cape Comorin and neighbouring areas, a collective effort involving 17 rescue teams—nine SDRF teams with 225 personnel and eight NDRF teams with 200 personnel— have been dispatched to Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts to execute comprehensive rescue and relief measures.

The official statement also highlights the swift action taken, with 13 grievances received by the SEOC forwarded to respective departments for immediate follow-up. Essential bus services have been organised on crucial routes, meeting emergency requirements as directed by the district administration. A collaborative effort involving officials from various departments has been instrumental in executing effective rescue and relief measures in the rain-battered Southern districts

