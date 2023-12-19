TN ranks on top among Coastal states in logistics infrastructure

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu continued being a top performer in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2023 rankings, maintaining its esteemed “Achiever” status within the Coastal Group of states for the second time, according to the latest rankings. The rankings are based on the performance of their export-import logistics ecosystem, informed by the input from vital logistics stakeholders.

LEADS 2023 categorises states based on their geographic demographics --- landlocked, coastal, north-eastern regions and Union territories. Achiever category are the states which have shown exemplary performance, logistics ecosystem with exceptional infrastructure and transparent regulatory processes.

The LEADS initiative, launched by the Government of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2018, serves as a benchmarking tool to assess the performance of logistics in Indian states and Union Territories. The evaluation focuses on three critical dimensions --- infrastructure, services, and operating and regulatory environment.

Tamil Nadu demonstrated ‘exceptional performance’, particularly in the logistics infrastructure pillar. “This is a result of various state-led initiatives such as the enhancement of First/Last mile connectivity, development of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), and significant improvements in various logistics infrastructure components. The state has also excelled in the Logistics Services and Operating and Regulatory Environment Pillars, showing an above-average performance assessment compared to other states in the Coastal Group,” said Dr. TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce.

It is learnt that the state has implemented multiple initiatives like projects relating to improvement of First/ Last mile connectivity especially in industrial clusters and ports, improving MMLP development and studies to enhance various logistics infrastructure components. This performance extends to the Logistics Services and Operating and Regulatory Environment Pillars, where the State has above average performance assessment across most of the indicators as compared to Coastal Group.

Sandeep Nanduri, managing director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) says that the state has taken various steps, which include preparation of State Logistics Policy and Integrated Logistics Plan. It also includes implementation of PM Gati Shakti Masterplan and dedicated logistics cell for impkemenbting logistics initiative.

The Tamil Nadu government has released a Logistics policy for the next five years, which is aimed at developing the logistics sector in the state to support economic growth. The policy includes an integrated logistics plan for the next decade to align with emerging requirements and industry developments.

One of the key objectives of the policy is to reduce the environmental impact of the logistics sector by promoting a modal shift from road to eco-friendly rail and coastal shipping. This will be achieved by developing terminal infrastructure, including captive jetties and Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals.

