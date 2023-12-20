Home States Tamil Nadu

Armed Forces join flood-relief works in TN, over 1k people rescued

The Maratha Light Infantry, which assisted over 150 people, including a pregnant woman and 19 children, moved towards Srivaikundam village.

Food packets being dropped from a chopper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 1,000 people were rescued by the Indian Armed Forces with help from the Indian Coast Guard. However, rescue operations were hindered in Thoothukudi as air services were affected. Many parts of the city remain inundated. 

The Maratha Light Infantry, which assisted over 150 people, including a pregnant woman and 19 children, moved towards Srivaikundam village. A defence spokesperson said the terrain was difficult to navigate through as rains had washed away stretches of the roads. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy deployed an Advanced Light Helicopter from the naval Station at Parunthu in Ramanathapuram to drop relief material. The Indian Air Force deployed two ALHs to distribute 1.6 tonnes of relief materials. The relief team also rescued four people, including a pregnant woman and an infant, and brought them to Madurai.

