Bulls and tamers in Pudukkottai gear up for another jallikattu season

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A bull lowers his head, flares his nostrils, and shoots out a spurt of air like a bullet, pawing the ground. This is part of a comprehensive training bull tamers put their bulls through ahead of the much-anticipated jallikattu season in Pudukkottai.

The training regimen, spanning the last three months leading up to the jallikattu season, involves strategic planning and daily intense exercises for the bulls. The bull taming event kicks off in Thatchankurichi in Pudukkottai in the first week of January, followed by events in various districts.

T Karuppaiah and his brother Ganesh from Mangadevanpatti village in Kulathur are actively involved in this preparation. "Bull training, that begins in October, includes activities such as smashing into a bed of sand, swimming, and walking a 2-km stretch.

Sand practice aids in relieving itching in the bull's horns and prepares them for facing tamers during the event. Swimming prevents leg and body sprain, while walking reduces overall stress. This training is conducted at regular intervals every week," said Karuppaiah.

To enhance the safety and tracking of country cattle like Kannavaram and Thanjavur Kuttai, tamers attach GPS devices. Karuppaiah emphasises the necessity of GPS, stating, "Once the bulls run off and cross the vadivaasal at the arena, it becomes challenging to trace them without GPS.

Additionally, a carefully curated diet is implemented to improve the bulls' strength." Reflecting on the reival of jallikattu after the statewide protests in 2017 and court rulings, Karuppaiah notes a significant increase in the number of bull taming events in the district.

He suggested that police personnel should be deployed in shifts to prevent fatigue and stated that officers rely on village organisers for food and other amenities which adds to their burden. T Ondiraj, a Tiruchy-based bull rearer, said increasing the breadth of the vadivaasal to 6 feet will help prevent injuries. He also urged the government to provide job opportunities for the families of tamers who lose their lives during the event.

