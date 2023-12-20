Close shave for elderly man as flood reduces ‘dream house’ to rubble 

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Years of toil and cherished memories were washed away in a few minutes after floods devastated the house of 70-year-old V Sankaran in Tirunelveli town on Tuesday. The loss he incurred include gold ornaments weighing 75 gm, cash, fridge, washing machine and household items. Marriage albums of his three children, along with their dresses, also got trapped in the house. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

As luck would have it, Sankaran noticed a crack an hour before the house was knocked down. “I went to the room upstairs and jumped to the balcony of my neighbour’s house with their support. Luckily, only I was staying in the house as my wife S Muthulakshmi had gone to my daughter’s house. I never thought I would lose my house, constructed in such a way,” he said. Upon knowing about the house collapse, Sankaran’s son S Seenivasan reached the town. Since the disaster response force did not reach their area, several youth joined hands to rescue residents stuck in their damaged houses.

Meanwhile, residents near Aladi Vinayagar Temple collected rice from each house in their area and prepared food. Volunteers purchased milk for children wading through knee-deep water. “The corporation supplied food, but not everyone got it. Some people could not even come out of their house due to the strong water current. So, we decided to help ourselves,” residents said.

Flood-affected families from Karuppanthurai were shifted to Tirunelveli trade centre and later to Schaffter HSS. “The corporation served us food and milk. However, we were not able to boil the milk and my child suffered from dysentery after drinking it,” said D Jesi, who was shifted to the relief centre. In Thoothukudi, villagers of Agaram said as many as 500 residents were stranded in their area as the overflowing water from Thamirabarani river had surrounded them.

