Inter-university badminton tourney for men begins at VIT

As many as 118 teams from universities in AP, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, TN, and Telangana are participating in event.

CEO and member secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Meghanatha Reddy inaugurated the tournament on Tuesday | Express

CHENNAI:  Chief executive officer and member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) Meghanatha Reddy inaugurated the six-day South Zone inter-university badminton tournament for men at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Tuesday.

Reddy urged youngsters to have role models who will inspire and take them on the right path to success in life. Dr GV Selvam, vice president of VIT, spoke about the importance of maintaining good health in his presidential address. As many as 118 teams from universities in AP, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, TN, and Telangana are participating in the event.

