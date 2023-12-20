Judgment on former DGP Rajesh Das’s plea against jail term on January 6 

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: “Do you think the court is a playground run on your whims and fancies,” asked Justice Poornima, Villupuram district judge, while hearing the appeal case filed against the three-year jail sentence handed to former DGP Rajesh Das for sexually harassing a female SP.

She said the judgment will be pronounced on 6 January 2024.

In the sexual harassment case that has been ongoing for the past two years, the accused cop Rajesh Das was sentenced to three years of RI and a fine of Rs 20,500, and former Chengalpattu SP, Kannan, was also imposed with a fine of Rs 500 for his complicity, on June 16.

In October, the lower appellate court declared a judgment day for the appeal as the appellant had repeatedly failed to conduct the case. However after Das submitted health records indicating that he was under treatment, HC directed Villupuram sessions court to hear the case on November 21. The sessions court adjourned the case several more times after this.

On Tuesday, Judge Poornima said that was the final day counsel gets to argue the case. In response, Das’ counsel said that a case has been filed in HC seeking a transfer of the case to another district court, and requested that time be given until the outcome of the new appeal case is known. Judge Poornima rejected the counsel’s request, announcing that the judgment will be delivered on January 6.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VILLUPURAM: “Do you think the court is a playground run on your whims and fancies,” asked Justice Poornima, Villupuram district judge, while hearing the appeal case filed against the three-year jail sentence handed to former DGP Rajesh Das for sexually harassing a female SP. She said the judgment will be pronounced on 6 January 2024. In the sexual harassment case that has been ongoing for the past two years, the accused cop Rajesh Das was sentenced to three years of RI and a fine of Rs 20,500, and former Chengalpattu SP, Kannan, was also imposed with a fine of Rs 500 for his complicity, on June 16.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In October, the lower appellate court declared a judgment day for the appeal as the appellant had repeatedly failed to conduct the case. However after Das submitted health records indicating that he was under treatment, HC directed Villupuram sessions court to hear the case on November 21. The sessions court adjourned the case several more times after this. On Tuesday, Judge Poornima said that was the final day counsel gets to argue the case. In response, Das’ counsel said that a case has been filed in HC seeking a transfer of the case to another district court, and requested that time be given until the outcome of the new appeal case is known. Judge Poornima rejected the counsel’s request, announcing that the judgment will be delivered on January 6. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp