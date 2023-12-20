Home States Tamil Nadu

Liquor shops shut in Karaikal on Wednesday, holiday for educational institutions

All liquor outlets in Karaikal have also been ordered to be shut on Wednesday to avoid law and order issues.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL:  Festive mood rented the air in Karaikal on Tuesday as Dharbaranyeswarar temple in Thirunallar is anticipated to draw lakhs of devotees on Sani Peyarchi -- the transition of Saturn – which will occur at 5.20 pm on Wednesday.

While officials set out on last-minute arrangements and inspections, the local administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Karaikal. All liquor outlets in Karaikal have also been ordered to be shut on Wednesday to avoid law and order issues.

On Tuesday, Puducherry PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan descended on Thirunallar and inspected the arrangements, including the roads on which repairs were undertaken ahead of the festival. Collector A Kulothungan and Thirunallar MLA PR Siva accompanied the minister. The minister also inaugurated a reverse osmosis drinking water unit near the spiritual park in Thirunallar.. Meanwhile, the collector declared a holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions in Karaikal. 

