Mayiladuthurai SP office to come up beside under-construction collectorate at Mannampanthal

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Years after its formation following the bifurcation of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai is all set to get its permanent District Police Office on a four-acre plot beside the under-construction collectorate near Mannampanthal.

Central Zone IGP G Karthikeyan inspected the site, which was acquired from Dharmapuram Aadheenam, on Tuesday.

Construction of the office, also known as the SP’s office, at the site located around four kilometres from Mayiladuthurai and en route to Tharangambadi, will commence in a few months, sources said. Ever since Mayiladuthurai’s formation in December 2020, the District Police Office has been operating out of a municipality building in Arockianathapuram for the past two years on rental basis.

As for the collectorate, its construction that commenced over a land parcel of 6.5 acres in January 2022 at a cost of Rs 114.48 crore, is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated in a few months. Like the District Police Office, the land for the collectorate was also acquired from the Dharmapuram mutt. Mayiladuthurai SP K Meena and DSP CK Sanjeev Kumar joined the IGP during the inspection.

