Home States Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai SP office to come up beside under-construction collectorate at Mannampanthal

Ever since Mayiladuthurai’s formation in December 2020, the District Police Office has been operating out of a municipality building in Arockianathapuram. 

Published: 20th December 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Central Zone IGP G Karthikeyan inspecting the site for Mayiladuthurai’s District Police Office, on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Years after its formation following the bifurcation of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai is all set to get its permanent District Police Office on a four-acre plot beside the under-construction collectorate near Mannampanthal.

Central Zone IGP G Karthikeyan inspected the site, which was acquired from Dharmapuram Aadheenam, on Tuesday.

Construction of the office, also known as the SP’s office, at the site located around four kilometres from Mayiladuthurai and en route to Tharangambadi, will commence in a few months, sources said. Ever since Mayiladuthurai’s formation in December 2020, the District Police Office has been operating out of a municipality building in Arockianathapuram for the past two years on rental basis.

As for the collectorate, its construction that commenced over a land parcel of 6.5 acres in January 2022 at a cost of Rs 114.48 crore, is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated in a few months. Like the District Police Office, the land for the collectorate was also acquired from the Dharmapuram mutt. Mayiladuthurai SP K Meena and DSP CK Sanjeev Kumar joined the IGP during the inspection.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayiladuthurai SP office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp