Met report didn’t help: Chief secy Shiv Das Meena

Met office had forecast isolated heavy to heavy rainfall when the rainfall in Kayalpattinam recorded was 115 cm within two days.

Published: 20th December 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.(Photo | Twitter/@SDMeena_IAS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Briefing reporters on Tuesday about flood mitigation efforts taken by the government, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena expressed discontent with the IMD forecast.

“Nothing can prevent damage when rain strikes with such fury,” he said.

On relief work, Meena said 168 defence personnel, NDRF and State Disaster Response teams have been deployed to rescue people using boats. Meanwhile, CM Stalin said in Delhi 20 ministers, 50 senior officers and 20,000 government staff are involved in rescue and relief works. 

