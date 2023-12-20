Perambalur's sumaithaangi kal hang on the balance

P Thiruselvam By

PERAMBALUR: Mentioning the practice of installing 'sumaithaangi kal' -- a set of stone slabs arranged as a resting bench along village borders in memoriam of local pregnant women who died before childbirth – no more in vogue in the district since 2013 due to various factors, history enthusiasts seek the preservation of the 100-odd structures still standing, lest the “culture” fade altogether into oblivion.

Sources in the know said the 'sumaithaangi kal', which loosely translates to load-relieving stones, is a horizontal stone slab balanced atop two vertical ones. The structure in memory of pregnant women who die before childbirth is usually erected by the village border, for the benefit of passing travellers who can either place their belongings or rest themselves on the structure.

Mahatma Selvapandiyan, a history enthusiast from Perambalur who secured a PhD for his research on tribal medicine, said, "Due to the lack of transportation means, roads and medical facilities those days, several pregnant women died before delivery. As they die without ‘resting’ their ‘load’, a 'sumaithaangi kal' would be erected in their memory by the roadside, especially under the shade of trees. Back then, many used to travel on foot due to a lack of transportation facilities.

The 'sumaithaangi kal' served as a resting place for such travellers, who could place their load on it. This is why the height of the stones is found adjusted to a level between the hip and chest of a man." The set of stone slabs, on which are engraved the particulars of the deceased woman like her birth date and the year of passing, her native village, husband's name and even her caste, have been around since the 20th century, history enthusiasts add.

The earliest one in the district dates back to 1917, which can found at Thambirampatti, while the latest one is from 2005, in Thondamandurai. With almost every village having the structure, over a hundred 'sumaithaangi kal' can be spotted across the district. Thondamandurai alone accounts for about 15 of them, sources added.

While families of the deceased in whose memory the 'sumaithaangi kal' has been erected continue to wash the slabs every year and pay respects by smearing it in sandalwood paste and kumkum, throwing flowers and lighting lamps, Selvapandiyan said, “The slabs have fallen in some places due to various reasons, including road widening and heavy rainfall.”

Mentioning the latest 'sumaithaangi kal' he has ever spotted to be dated 2005, Selvapandiyan said, “I think the culture has ended since. A culture thrives on need. The number of pedestrians has reduced and no one carries load atop their head anymore. Maternal deaths have also reduced." “People’s awareness -- particularly the educated youth -- on the stones nowadays leaves a lot to be desired for. However, people can still learn about it, even when they are no longer around," he added.

M Periyannan, who erected such a 'sumaithaangi kal' at Thondamandurai in 1969 in memory of his late wife, said, "My first child died three days after birth. My wife Chellam fell pregnant again. She, however, died when she was into the ninth month of her pregnancy. My parents then asked me to erect a 'sumaithaangi kal' in my village as she died carrying a ‘load’. Accordingly, I set up one and offer prayers there every Pongal. Many like me, who are abroad, too, come down to offer prayers that day."

