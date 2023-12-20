Provide food, water, milk on a war-footing to people: EPS to government

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Meteorological centre had forecast very heavy rain in the four southern districts and informed the government.

Had the administration taken sufficient precautionary steps, people would not have suffered so badly, AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Talking to reporters after visiting rain-hit areas on Tuesday, he said, "The Buckle canal in Thoothukudi can be a main drain for rainwater. During our regime, we began a project to divert all floodwater to the canal through the smart city project, and 85% work had been completed.

However, the DMK government has not shown any interest in completing this project and this led to waterlogging in several residential areas. The administration should immediately take steps to drain stagnant water from hospitals. The government has also given up on the Kudimaramathu scheme, which is also a big mistake."

Urging the government to help people repair their damaged vehicles, Palaniswami said farmers also suffered major loss and a sum of Rs 25,000 has to be given to each of the affected farmers. Seeking Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the eight persons who died in Tirunelveli, Palaniswami wanted the government to provide food to all the train passengers stranded at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district.

"People who spoke to me in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli said many of them did not get food, water and milk for children and medical treatment for the past three days. The government should take steps on war footing and address these issues," he said.

To a question, Palaniswami said the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider people's sufferings and provide sufficient relief funds sought by the Tamil Nadu government.

Palaniswami also visited areas around Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi and distributed food to people. Former ministers SP Shanmuganathan, Kadambur Raju, Sellur K Raju, RB Udhayakumar and Rajendra Balaji accompanied him.

Palaniswami also visited affected areas in Kanniyakumari district and distributed assistance. He visited Kovalam, Anjugramam, Thovalai, Thirupathisaram Vadasery and Vadiveeswaram in Nagercoil.

