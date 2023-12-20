Home States Tamil Nadu

Rescue operation on war footing: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Ministers and elected representatives are making efforts to visit flood-affected areas and take appropriate measures to safeguard and evacuate people, he said. 

Published: 20th December 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin with others visits a flood-affected area, in Thoothukudi district.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas in Thoothukudi and said rescue operations were on a war footing in the district.

The minister, who inspected a government hospital here along with ministers P Geetha Jeevan, KN Nehru and EV Velu, told the media that the state government will decide on the relief funds after examining incurred losses.

"The Tamil Nadu government has undertaken all preparatory measures. Ministers and elected representatives are making efforts to visit flood-affected areas and take appropriate measures to safeguard and evacuate people.

At present, they are thoroughly examining the situation. Following this, a decision will be taken on the announcement of relief funds," Udhayanidhi said.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inspected the evacuation measures carried out in Siruthadu panchayat and visited the Srivaikuntam area along with the NDRF team.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin Thoothukudi Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp