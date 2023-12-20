Rescue operation on war footing: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas in Thoothukudi and said rescue operations were on a war footing in the district.

The minister, who inspected a government hospital here along with ministers P Geetha Jeevan, KN Nehru and EV Velu, told the media that the state government will decide on the relief funds after examining incurred losses.



"The Tamil Nadu government has undertaken all preparatory measures. Ministers and elected representatives are making efforts to visit flood-affected areas and take appropriate measures to safeguard and evacuate people.

At present, they are thoroughly examining the situation. Following this, a decision will be taken on the announcement of relief funds," Udhayanidhi said.



Meanwhile, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inspected the evacuation measures carried out in Siruthadu panchayat and visited the Srivaikuntam area along with the NDRF team.

