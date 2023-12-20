Single crop farmers strike water after TN govt okays release 

By Express News Service

MADURAI/THENI: A much-needed relief has come the way of Melur and Thirumangalam single crop season farmers after the state government issued an order for releasing water for irrigation on Tuesday. As much as 1,130 cusecs of water are set to be released for the next 30 days, following which the release of water will be on a turn basis for 60 days. Around 1.05 lakh acres of land are expected to get benefitted.



Usually, Vaigai water would be released by September for irrigating 45,000 acre of double crop areas. Out of this, 85,000 acres are in single crop areas in Melur and 19,000 acres in Thirumangalam. In November, about 900 cusecs of water was released for double crop farmers considering the availability in dams. This led to a major uproar among the Melur and Thirumangalam single crop season farmers who felt the authorities showed partiality in favour of a few farmers. They began a series of protests, which included a walkout from the agriculture grievance meeting for a straight two months.



Farmers from Melur and Thirumangalam expressed their satisfaction regarding the decision. Kurinji Kumaran, a farmer leader, said, "Though it is late, we appreciate the state government for releasing water for irrigation. In 2015, water was released in December only, but Melur farmers successfully completed the season. Likewise, we will complete the season successfully this year. It will be hard, but we will do it."



Leader of Vaigai-Thirumangalam canal farmers association MP Raman said the state government's decision is due to the persistent efforts of the farmers. He also sought release of water to the 58th chanal, which is also facing irrigation woes.



