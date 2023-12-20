Tamil Nadu: Five college students held for assaulting junior in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Kovilpalayam police on Tuesday detained five students of a private college who allegedly held a junior student captive for two days and beat him on the suspicion that he had stolen a gold chain.

According to police, 20-year-old Manikandan from Krishnapuram near Ambur in Tirupattur, was studying second-year B.Pharm in a private college near Kurumbapalayam. He stayed in a rental room at Kurumbapalayam near Kovilpalayam.

The suspects Praveen (21) of Tuticorin and his friends Karthick, Deena, Vasu and Dinesh, all third-year Food Technology students stayed in a rental room at Valiyampalayam and Manikandan used to visit them frequently. A month ago, Manikandan sought Rs 1 lakh from Praveen citing an emergency, but he refused.

On December 16, Manikandan went to Praveen’s room and spent some time. After he left, Praveen realised that his one sovereign gold chain was missing. Suspecting that Manikandan had stolen it, the seniors called him to the room, and allegedly beat up him while questioning him about the chain.

