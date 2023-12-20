Tamil Nadu rains: Toll rises to 13, CM seeks Rs 2,000 crore urgent aid from PM 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Thousands in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts continue to bear the brunt of the flood fury for the third day on Tuesday, with several areas still under water and the unprecedented deluge posing significant challenge to the state’s rescue efforts. At least 13 rain-related deaths have been recorded in the last two days.

Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 10.30pm on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking emergency relief of Rs 2,000 crore to support livelihood and to take up immediate relief work in the four districts. “Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi were severely affected as they received their entire annual rainfall on a single day,” the CM told reporters in New Delhi earlier in the day.

CM M K Stalin with Prime Minister

Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday

“The rainfall received in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi was far above the quantum forecast by the IMD. Twenty ministers, 50 IAS & IPS officers and 20,000 staff are carrying out rescue work. About 12,653 people have been accommodated in 141 relief shelters. We have commenced distribution of Rs 6,000 to each family in Chennai and three other districts without waiting for central funds. But complete relief work could be carried out only if the centre gives us full funds,” he said.

Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam, both in Thoothukudi district, received extremely heavy rain, recording 23 cm and 21 cm respectively in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. With 95 cm recorded in 24 hours till Monday morning, Kayalpattinam received 118cm rain in two days. Tiruchendur had received 90cm. Rain has stopped, but it may take days for the water to drain completely in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Several people had lost their certificates, electronic items and household goods.

More than 1,000 people have been rescued by the IAF with help of Indian Coast Guard. NDRF personnel on Tuesday evacuated all the 500 train passengers stranded at Srivaikuntam railway station. The passengers had to wade through knee-deep water to reach Velur, located three km away, where buses were kept ready to take them to Vanchi Maniyachchi station. A special train with 18 coaches will taken them to Chennai from Vanchi Maniyachchi.

IMD failed to Forecast Kayalpattinam rain: CS

Blaming the IMD, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the met office had forecast isolated heavy to heavy rain but Kayalpattinam got 118cm in two days. “Nothing can prevent damage when rain strikes with such fury,” he said

