TN CM MK Stalin meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 2k crore emergency relief   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night to discuss the devastating impact of the rain in southern districts and expedite the allocation of funds for rehabilitation efforts in Chennai and the surrounding areas, severely affected by Cyclone Michaung and the rain-battered southern districts.

During his 10-minute meeting, Stalin submitted a memorandum, pressing for an emergency relief grant of Rs 2,000 crore to support livelihoods and immediate repair work in the four districts. He also urged the prime minister to declare cyclone Michaung and the torrential rains in the state as national disasters.

As per a press statement, Stalin will inspect the flood-hit districts on Thursday. Stalin said a total of 12,653 people in southern districts had been rescued and accommodated in 141 relief shelters. Speaking about the steps taken by the state government to rescue the people of Chennai following cyclone Michaung, he said a total of 20 ministers, 50 IAS-IPS officers and more than 20,000 employees were in the field to carry out rescue and relief works.

Due to their meticulous efforts, the transportation in the city resumed the next day and the power restoration was made for 95% of places within three days. He said that although the IMD warning was a bit delayed and the rainfall was more than the extent originally alerted, the state government was proactive and had taken several precautionary measures. Former union minister TR Baalu accompanied the chief minister during his meeting with Modi.

CM writes to Rajnath Singh, demands more choppers:

Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting him to deploy more helicopters for the rescue operations in the southern districts. He said as of now eight helicopters have been deployed for the rescue mission and to airdrop food packets



