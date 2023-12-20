TN maintains Achiever status in LEADS ranking

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued its good run in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2023 rankings, maintaining the esteemed ‘Achiever’ status among coastal states for the second time, as per the latest rankings. The states are ranked based on their export-import ecosystem, with inputs from vital logistics stakeholders.

LEADS was launched by the ministry of commerce and industries in 2018 and serves as a benchmark to assess the performance of logistics in Indian states and Union Territories. The evaluation focuses on three critical elements — infrastructure, services and operating and regulatory environment. LEADS categorises states based on their geographic features — landlocked, coastal, northeastern regions and Union Territories. Achiever status is awarded to states that have performed exemplarily, apart from their logistics ecosystem, with exceptional infrastructure and transparent regulatory processes.

Tamil Nadu performed exceptionally, especially in the logistics/infrastructure domain. “This is a result of various state-led initiatives such as the enhancement of first and last-mile connectivity, development of multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) and significant improvement in various logistics infrastructure components. The state has also excelled in the Logistics Services and Operating and Regulatory Environment Pillars, showcasing an above-average performance assessment when compared to other states in the coastal group,” said state industries minister Dr TRB Rajaa.

“The state government has taken various steps, including the preparation of State Logistics Policy and Integrated Logistics Plan, apart from the implementation of the PM Gati Shakti masterplan and dedicated logistics cell for implementing logistics initiative. The state government has also released a logistics policy to cover the next five years, which aims at developing the logistics sector in the state to support economic growth. The policy includes an integrated logistics plan for the next decade to align with emerging requirements and industry developments,” said the managing director of TIDCO Sandeep Nanduri.

