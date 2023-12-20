TN rains: Buildings crash like house of cards, death toll up 

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI/VIRUDHUNAGAR/RAMANATHAPURAM: The number of people who died due to the flood and rain-related incidents on Monday and Tuesday has gone up to 13 in the southern districts. As per Tirunelveli district administration, of the seven people who lost their lives in the district, five had drowned, one died in wall collapse and the other death occurred due to electric shock.

The body of Krishnaperi, a resident Kadalkani, was found by NCC cadets and teachers of a government-aided school when they were supplying food to the residents in Town Mathapoonkodi street. After 80-year-old Velusamy died due to electric shock in Manur, his relatives staged a protest demanding compensation in front of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where his body was brought for postmortem.

Addressing media persons in Thoothukudi, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue department SK Prabakar said three persons were found dead in Thoothukudi district but they are yet to ascertain the reason for the death.

In Virudhunagar, a nine-year-old boy D Gugan, a grade 4 student from Satchiyapuram who went fishing in a lake along with his friend on Monday drowned. During inquiry, it was found the boy got stuck in the mud while fishing and drowned in the lake. “Out of fear, his friend went to his house and didn’t inform anyone about the incident. Meanwhile, Gugan’s parents who went in search of him found his slippers lying on the banks of the lake, and out of suspicion, they started searching for him there and found him dead,” sources said.

Following the torrential rains, several building-collapse incidents were reported across Ramanathapuram district. Around 68 houses were partially damaged and eight damaged completely. Till Tuesday morning, two elderly men died in the district. One women sustained injuries near Kamuthi block. Also two cows and two goats died due to rains and flooding.

Light to moderate rains forecast for two days

Chennai: A few places in southern parts of the state and one or two places in northern parts will receive light to moderate rain on Wednesday and Thursday, as per the forecast of the regional meteorological centre. One or two places in the state will continue to receive light to moderate rains till next Monday, it said. Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi, received extremely heavy rains, recording 23 cm and 21 cm respectively in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday

