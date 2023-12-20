Home States Tamil Nadu

Traffic snarls: Kovai police bring back bus-bay system

Published: 20th December 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  After a six-year break, the Coimbatore city police has again started to set up bus bays at major junctions, to reduce traffic snarls by ensuring buses are parked inside the dedicated track without obstructing traffic flow.

“The bays will have a separate lane for buses where the drivers should stop and board passengers. The bays are also barricaded to ensure that the buses stop only near the stops so that passengers need not wait across the roads,” said M Rajarajan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

He added “Many times, we saw buses stopping in the middle of the road and close to signals blocking traffic. Passengers have to access the road to reach these buses, which will cause accidents as well as traffic congestion. To avoid this, we planned to re-introduce the bus bays.

The bus bays will prevent multiple buses from being halted at the bus stop at the same time occupying a major portion of the road. Once a bus enters the bus bay, the vehicle will leave the place immediately after boarding and dropping off the passengers.

According to police, bus bays were set up in Ondipudur, Singanallur, Ukkadam, Thudiyalur, Ramanathapuram and PN Pudur. “We are implementing the system based on the space available. We have also instructed bus operators through the regional transport offices to park their buses only at the bus bays, the deputy commissioner added.

