A day after air-lift, Madurai woman gives birth to baby at GRH

Pregnant with her second child, P Anushiya was inching closer to her due date when incessant downpour inundated the district, leaving Anushiya’s house flooded from all sides.

Published: 21st December 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A day after being airlifted from rain-affected Thoothukudi, P Anushiya Mayil gave birth to a baby boy at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Wednesday morning. 

Anushiya (27) lives with her husband Perumal, a constable, in the police quarters in Srivaikuntam along with their one-and-a-half-year-old son. Pregnant with their second child, Anushiya was inching closer to her due date when incessant downpour inundated the district, leaving Anushiya’s house flooded from all sides.

On information, the Indian armed force personnel airlifted Anushiya, Perumal, her mother Sethulakshmi, and their son in the wee hours of Tuesday. They landed at Madurai airport, where Collector Sangeetha received them and rushed Anushiya to the GRH. On Wednesday morning, Anushiya gave birth to a baby boy.

