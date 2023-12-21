CMDA told to submit status report on age relaxation in recruitment process

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is on the dock as the Madras High Court has sought a status report on a recruitment process held two years back, wherein the authority relaxed the age limit for some while rejecting others. The direct recruitment was conducted for five categories — junior assistant, steno typist Grade-III, typist, fieldman, and messenger.

It is learnt that the CMDA conducted interviews on February 22 and February 23 for 131 posts and issued appointment orders, a day before the model code of conduct which was announced on February 26.

A probe was ordered by CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra following which 18 employees were served show cause notices and were to be terminated. Of the 18, nine were terminated and seven moved the Madras High Court. The enquiry found that chief planner N S Periyaswamy and then administrative officer S Yesudas were responsible for the irregularities in the recruitment.

Now, the terminated employees have moved the Madras HC.

The petitioners have alleged that the CMDA has relaxed the age limit for more than 100 appointments while rejecting theirs.

The HC was submitted with the list of persons for whom the age relaxation was made. It is learnt that the judge asked why the individuals were discriminated against when the relaxation was made and sought a status report from the authority.

CMDA is also facing legal issues over filling 15 assistant planners and 15 planning assistants (grade-1) posts under direct recruitment. S Baskar, who is presently working as an assistant town and country planner with the Ministry of Urban Development in New Delhi, along with three others, have approached the HC last month stating the recruitment process started by the CMDA in 2012 and 2015 was cancelled abruptly, citing administrative reasons.

"Since no notification was issued to fill up the posts, they approached the court as they are entitled to be considered for age relaxation," said Baskar.

Hearing of PIL on V-C search committee adjourned by judge

Chennai: The first bench of Madras High Court, on Wednesday, adjourned the hearing of a public interest litigation petition seeking the nomination of a UGC representative in the search committee tasked with shortlisting candidates for the position of vice-chancellor to the University of Madras. The adjournment came after the submission of advocate general (AG) R Shunmugasundaram that a case filed by the state challenging a notification issued by the governor for constituting a search committee, which included the UGC nominee, for the appointment of V-C to the same university, will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on January 23. Responding to the query raised by the bench in an earlier hearing, the AG submitted that no appointment has been made subsequent to the formation of the search committee by the state. He also reiterated that as per the State Act, it is not mandatory for it to nominate UGC representative because the university is governed by the Act. ENS

