DA case verdict today, Ponmudy stares at disqualification

CHENNAI: Thursday is set to be a big day for higher education minister K Ponmudy, and for DMK in general, as the minister’s political future will be decided in view of the sentence of punishment to be pronounced by the Madras High Court.

Justice G Jayachandran, who has already convicted Ponmudy and his wife P Visalakshi, finding them guilty of amassing wealth that is 64.90% disproportionate to their known sources of income during 2006-11, when Ponmudy held the post of higher education, mines and minerals minister, is set to pronounce the sentence shortly after the court session begins at 10.30 am. The couple have been directed to appear before the court for questioning after Justice Jayachandran had set aside the trial court’s order of acquittal.

Even though different interpretations are given to Section 8 (1) and related sub-sections of The Representation of People (RP) Act, 1951, which governs the disqualification of a legislator, as to the quantum of imprisonment which warrants disqualification, the legal luminaries TNIE spoke to, said that he would lose his official position if sentenced to two years and above, in addition to getting slapped with a fine.

Senior counsel Siddharth Luthra said, “If the sentence is two years and above, it will act as an automatic disqualification.” Echoing the same view, senior advocate KM Vijayan told TNIE, “Irrespective of the Act under which the conviction is given, the disqualification will come into effect if the sentence is two years and above.” He explained that automatic disqualification will come into force, as soon as the conviction and sentence is pronounced, under Section 8 (3) of RP Act, since the Supreme Court, in 2013, struck down Section 8 (4) which provided for a three-month window for filing an appeal and to decide the appeal.

“Even if the fine is `1, disqualification will come into play,” a bureaucrat with several decades of service in the Assembly, told TNIE. Moreover, lawyers have pointed out the fact that no conviction, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, goes without the imposition of a fine. The disqualification will be for a period of six years, depriving the eligibility to contest in polls.

Regarding the prospects of getting a bail, Luthra said, “For the offence of DA, the minimum sentence is one year. If he gets up to three years, then the trial court can give bail. If the sentence is for more than three years, he will not get bail.” Minister Ponmudy and his wife may escape imminent arrest in the case of the HC keeping the sentence under suspension so as to provide a window for filing an appeal in the Supreme Court.

