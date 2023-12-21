DMK minister Kannappan gets portfolios of Ponmudi as additional charges

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Following the Madras High Court verdict that sentenced Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi to three years of imprisonment in a disproportionate wealth case, the portfolios held by him - Higher Education and a few other subjects - have been allocated to RS Rajakannappan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, as additional charges.

A Raj Bhavan communication here said on the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi has allocated the portfolios of Higher Education, Technical Education, Electronics, Science, and Technology, hitherto dealt with by Ponmudy to Rajakannappan.

The Governor has also approved the recommendation of the Chief Minister that the portfolios of Khadi and Village Industries Board looked after by Rajakannappan be allocated to Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi. This is in addition to the portfolios of handlooms and textiles, Boodhan and Gramadhan already looked after by Gandhi.

On March 29, 2022, on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the portfolios - Transport, Nationalised Transport, and Motor Vehicles Act, dealt with by Rajakannappan, were allocated to Minister SS Sivasankar. Kannappan was then also made the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare. Later, in December last, Kannappan was given the portfolios - Khadi and Village Industries Board - as additional charges. These portfolios were taken from Gandhi. Now, the portfolios taken from Gandhi have been restored to him.

When asked if the Tirukoyilur Assembly constituency represented by Ponmudy would be declared vacant following the verdict of the Madras High Court, a senior official said, “The Assembly Secretariat will take an appropriate decision after perusing the judgment.” Since Ponmudy will be challenging the HC verdict before the SC very soon, the Assembly Secretariat may wait for the legal developments before declaring the Thirukoyilur Assembly constituency vacant.

