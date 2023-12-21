Flood relief: Complete task soon, Tamil Nadu CM tells ministers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the State Emergency Operation Centre and conducted a review meeting on the flood relief works on Wednesday. He met collectors of the four southern districts through video conference.

Holding a discussion with the ministers and officials deployed to carry out relief measures, Stalin urged them to complete the task at the earliest. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, along with revenue and disaster management officials, briefed the CM on the government’s initiatives for rescue operations and food supply to the flood-affected areas. Stalin also interacted with the inmates of a relief shelter in Thoothukudi.

The chief secretary told the reporters, “Food packets are collected from various districts and transported to the flood-affected areas, especially remote localities, through ten army helicopters. As many as 27 tonnes of food items were distributed by 27 air trips.”

He further added that senior officials have been deputed at Madurai and Thoothukudi airports to ensure immediate dispatch of food parcels. Stalin, while holding a meeting with the four collectors, and commissioner of revenue administration SK Prabhakar, enquired about the steps taken to rescue people from various villages who were stranded in the flood and asked to ensure that all basic amenities are provided to them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the State Emergency Operation Centre and conducted a review meeting on the flood relief works on Wednesday. He met collectors of the four southern districts through video conference. Holding a discussion with the ministers and officials deployed to carry out relief measures, Stalin urged them to complete the task at the earliest. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, along with revenue and disaster management officials, briefed the CM on the government’s initiatives for rescue operations and food supply to the flood-affected areas. Stalin also interacted with the inmates of a relief shelter in Thoothukudi. The chief secretary told the reporters, “Food packets are collected from various districts and transported to the flood-affected areas, especially remote localities, through ten army helicopters. As many as 27 tonnes of food items were distributed by 27 air trips.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further added that senior officials have been deputed at Madurai and Thoothukudi airports to ensure immediate dispatch of food parcels. Stalin, while holding a meeting with the four collectors, and commissioner of revenue administration SK Prabhakar, enquired about the steps taken to rescue people from various villages who were stranded in the flood and asked to ensure that all basic amenities are provided to them. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp