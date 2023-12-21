Home States Tamil Nadu

HC bins ED officer’s plea, says bail could hamper probe into graft case

Alleged involvement of other higher officials can’t be ignored, has to be probed, says court

Published: 21st December 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of Enforcement Officer (EO) R Ankit Tiwari in connection with a bribery case stating that granting of bail could hamper the investigation of the case. Justice V Sivagnanam, who heard the petition, took into account the objections raised by the state, and said the bribe amount was seized and the results of the phenolphthalein test was positive.

The court added that the argument of the state counsel claiming the involvement of some other higher officials in the case cannot be ignored and needs to be investigated. Tiwari, EO of the sub zone office of the Enforcement Directorate, was arrested by the sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in Dindigul on December 1 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of `20 lakh from T Suresh Babu, a government hospital doctor.

On December 5, the counsel of Tiwari had filed a bail petition before the trial court, but it was dismissed.
Later, he filed another petition in the high court and the case was adjourned to December 19 and the orders reserved for December 20.

