‘Kodakarai to get new health sub centre next year’

KRISHNAGIRI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday trekked ten kilometres to Kodakarai in Anchetti taluk to take stock of health facilities in the tribal village. The minister promised the residents that a new health sub-centre would be built in the village and told the forest department officials to prepare a proposal to repair dilapidated group houses.

Kodakarai, situated at 1,100 mean sea level, has seven habitations with a population of 1,500 people. The village doesn’t have bus service and the people depend on a single vehicle operated by the forest department. The people have to travel for at least 60 km to access health facilities as the sub health sub centre in the village is in a bad shape.

Addressing the people, Subramanian said a new health sub centre would be built next year. Also, he inspected group houses that were constructed two decades ago by the forest department. Also, he visited the Panchayat Union Primary School at Kocchavur and checked the implementation of chief minister’s Breakfast scheme. “Because of the breakfast programme, students are coming to school early and dropout rates are reduced in the school,” he told reporters.

He further said, more than one crore people are beneficiaries of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. S Poonkudi (26) of Kodakarai, a tribal woman who is recovering left hemiparesis sought a government job and the district administration would support her, minister said.

When TNIE informed the minister that, monthly financial assistance to people living with HIV/ AIDS was not paid for months, he said officials from Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) would visit Krishnagiri soon and study the issues.

