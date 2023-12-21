Puducherry CM says secys delaying files, L-G asks chief secy to address issue

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Public administration is still bogged down by red tape despite efforts to fast-track decisions by government servants. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday warned government secretaries for the delay in approving files that come before them. The CM raised the matter

at a workshop for sanitation workers at the Kamarajar Manimandabam.

At the event the PWD officials signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation for purchase of wastewater treatment equipment. “I always urged the purchase of canal-cleaning equipment. Now, it’s in the hands of officials. No blaming others for delays. Secretaries must promptly approve files. Officials make easy tasks difficult, scaring off contractors. This must change,” Rangasamy said while also flagging the undue delay on the part of the Public Works Department officials.

“Puducherry’s city water is salty; plans to convert 50 MLT seawater to drinking water are delayed by the indifferent PWD secretary. The municipality’s negligence in maintaining Bharathi Park is also concerning. Drainage issues persist, impacting public perception. Government plans schemes and officials implement. We’re hiring staff to address shortages and officials can’t escape by pointing that. Chennai’s plight highlights the need for preparedness to face heavy downpour,” the CM added while also referring to the recent floods in Tamil Nadu capital.

Rangasamy, meanwhile, revealed the government has demanded `500 crore from the Centre for the desalination project. He stated, “Efforts to bring water from Sivaranthagam failed; desalination is planned.” In her address, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said, “Chief Secretary must address project delays. Let’s avoid delays in the New Year.” She urged officials to understand the significance of projects.

Assembly speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, MLA A Johnkumar, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and officials attended the event. A week ago, CM Rangasamy during an event, had expressed difficulty obtaining signatures from officials. “Chief Secretary and secretaries raised numerous questions, asserting their control over the management,” he had stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PUDUCHERRY: Public administration is still bogged down by red tape despite efforts to fast-track decisions by government servants. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday warned government secretaries for the delay in approving files that come before them. The CM raised the matter at a workshop for sanitation workers at the Kamarajar Manimandabam. At the event the PWD officials signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation for purchase of wastewater treatment equipment. “I always urged the purchase of canal-cleaning equipment. Now, it’s in the hands of officials. No blaming others for delays. Secretaries must promptly approve files. Officials make easy tasks difficult, scaring off contractors. This must change,” Rangasamy said while also flagging the undue delay on the part of the Public Works Department officials. “Puducherry’s city water is salty; plans to convert 50 MLT seawater to drinking water are delayed by the indifferent PWD secretary. The municipality’s negligence in maintaining Bharathi Park is also concerning. Drainage issues persist, impacting public perception. Government plans schemes and officials implement. We’re hiring staff to address shortages and officials can’t escape by pointing that. Chennai’s plight highlights the need for preparedness to face heavy downpour,” the CM added while also referring to the recent floods in Tamil Nadu capital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rangasamy, meanwhile, revealed the government has demanded `500 crore from the Centre for the desalination project. He stated, “Efforts to bring water from Sivaranthagam failed; desalination is planned.” In her address, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said, “Chief Secretary must address project delays. Let’s avoid delays in the New Year.” She urged officials to understand the significance of projects. Assembly speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, MLA A Johnkumar, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and officials attended the event. A week ago, CM Rangasamy during an event, had expressed difficulty obtaining signatures from officials. “Chief Secretary and secretaries raised numerous questions, asserting their control over the management,” he had stated. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp