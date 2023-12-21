Restoration of water supply in three districts to take two weeks: TWAD

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Two days after the rain toned down in the southern districts, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials on Wednesday said it could take two weeks at least to recover around 150 infiltration wells, part of the Thamirabarani Combined Water Supply Schemes (CWSS), and resume power supply to motors, wells, and sumps. TWAD has suggested district administrations of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar to make available drinking water alternatives in areas reeling under water scarcity.



According to the TWAD board, infiltration wells along the river bed were flooded and covered with sand. "We cannot even go near several wells due to the strong water current as of Wednesday evening. Even our pumping stations were submerged on Sunday and Monday. The Tangedco workers have begun restoration works, and are in the process of laying new cables between wells and sumps.

The actual condition of the motors and other equipment can only be ascertained once the flood water recedes. The Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar district administrations should ask residents to use drinking water sparingly and instruct the local body administrations to create drinking water sources to avoid water scarcity and unrest," said an official on condition of anonymity.



During TNIE's visit to villages such as Pallakkal Pothukudi, Idaikal, Kalitheerthanpatti, and Adaichani, residents already reported water scarcity. Hundreds of men and women near Pallakkal Pothukudi were seen sourcing water from a tap attached to a CWSS's pipeline. "Ever since the pumping houses stopped operations, water outflow from the taps has been very poor. To fill two pots of water for cooking, I had to queue from 7 am to 9.45 am," said P Thalavai.



Residents under the Tirunelveli corporation staged a protest demanding drinking water on Wednesday morning. A staff said that the wells and motors in Sankarankovil, Sankarankovil-Alangulam, Virudhunagar-Rajapalayam, Sendamaram, Shengottai, Pappakudi, Prammathesam, Puliyangudi, and Tenkasi are severely damaged.



When contacted, Executive Engineer of TWAD board Kanagaraj said that the TWAD board was supplying drinking water, under 20 schemes, to about 15.7 lakh people in Tirunelveli district and about 18 lakh people in Tenkasi district, in addition to supplying water to Virudhunagar district. "Fifteen teams from other districts are involved in the recovery process. About 50% of the work will be completed in the next two weeks. We have already recommended the state government to create temporary drinking water supply in the rain-affected districts," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Two days after the rain toned down in the southern districts, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials on Wednesday said it could take two weeks at least to recover around 150 infiltration wells, part of the Thamirabarani Combined Water Supply Schemes (CWSS), and resume power supply to motors, wells, and sumps. TWAD has suggested district administrations of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar to make available drinking water alternatives in areas reeling under water scarcity. According to the TWAD board, infiltration wells along the river bed were flooded and covered with sand. "We cannot even go near several wells due to the strong water current as of Wednesday evening. Even our pumping stations were submerged on Sunday and Monday. The Tangedco workers have begun restoration works, and are in the process of laying new cables between wells and sumps. The actual condition of the motors and other equipment can only be ascertained once the flood water recedes. The Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar district administrations should ask residents to use drinking water sparingly and instruct the local body administrations to create drinking water sources to avoid water scarcity and unrest," said an official on condition of anonymity. During TNIE's visit to villages such as Pallakkal Pothukudi, Idaikal, Kalitheerthanpatti, and Adaichani, residents already reported water scarcity. Hundreds of men and women near Pallakkal Pothukudi were seen sourcing water from a tap attached to a CWSS's pipeline. "Ever since the pumping houses stopped operations, water outflow from the taps has been very poor. To fill two pots of water for cooking, I had to queue from 7 am to 9.45 am," said P Thalavai. Residents under the Tirunelveli corporation staged a protest demanding drinking water on Wednesday morning. A staff said that the wells and motors in Sankarankovil, Sankarankovil-Alangulam, Virudhunagar-Rajapalayam, Sendamaram, Shengottai, Pappakudi, Prammathesam, Puliyangudi, and Tenkasi are severely damaged. When contacted, Executive Engineer of TWAD board Kanagaraj said that the TWAD board was supplying drinking water, under 20 schemes, to about 15.7 lakh people in Tirunelveli district and about 18 lakh people in Tenkasi district, in addition to supplying water to Virudhunagar district. "Fifteen teams from other districts are involved in the recovery process. About 50% of the work will be completed in the next two weeks. We have already recommended the state government to create temporary drinking water supply in the rain-affected districts," he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp