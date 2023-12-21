Home States Tamil Nadu

Restoration of water supply in three districts to take two weeks: TWAD

According to the TWAD board, infiltration wells along the river bed were flooded and covered with sand.

Published: 21st December 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Following heavy rains, water levels rapidly rose in Thamirabarani River, as seen at Kokkirakulam in Tirunelveli | V Karthikalagu

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI:  Two days after the rain toned down in the southern districts, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials on Wednesday said it could take two weeks at least to recover around 150 infiltration wells, part of the Thamirabarani Combined Water Supply Schemes (CWSS), and resume power supply to motors, wells, and sumps. TWAD has suggested district administrations of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar to make available drinking water alternatives in areas reeling under water scarcity.

According to the TWAD board, infiltration wells along the river bed were flooded and covered with sand. "We cannot even go near several wells due to the strong water current as of Wednesday evening. Even our pumping stations were submerged on Sunday and Monday. The Tangedco workers have begun restoration works, and are in the process of laying new cables between wells and sumps.

The actual condition of the motors and other equipment can only be ascertained once the flood water recedes. The Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar district administrations should ask residents to use drinking water sparingly and instruct the local body administrations to create drinking water sources to avoid water scarcity and unrest," said an official on condition of anonymity.

During TNIE's visit to villages such as Pallakkal Pothukudi, Idaikal, Kalitheerthanpatti, and Adaichani, residents already reported water scarcity. Hundreds of men and women near Pallakkal Pothukudi were seen sourcing water from a tap attached to a CWSS's pipeline. "Ever since the pumping houses stopped operations, water outflow from the taps has been very poor. To fill two pots of water for cooking, I had to queue from 7 am to 9.45 am," said P Thalavai.

Residents under the Tirunelveli corporation staged a protest demanding drinking water on Wednesday morning. A staff said that the wells and motors in Sankarankovil, Sankarankovil-Alangulam, Virudhunagar-Rajapalayam, Sendamaram, Shengottai, Pappakudi, Prammathesam, Puliyangudi, and Tenkasi are severely damaged.

When contacted, Executive Engineer of TWAD board Kanagaraj said that the TWAD board was supplying drinking water, under 20 schemes, to about 15.7 lakh people in Tirunelveli district and about 18 lakh people in Tenkasi district, in addition to supplying water to Virudhunagar district. "Fifteen teams from other districts are involved in the recovery process. About 50% of the work will be completed in the next two weeks. We have already recommended the state government to create temporary drinking water supply in the rain-affected districts," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu rains TWAD Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp