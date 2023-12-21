Sani Peyarchi after 3 years, 60k throng Thirunallar for prayers with no Covid-19 induced restrictions

Antony Fernando By

KARIKAL: Free of Covid-19 induced restrictions this time, thousands of devotees from across the country on Wednesday thronged Dharbaranyeswarar temple in Thirunallar after a gap of three years to offer prayers to Lord Shani or Saneeswarar during Sani Peyarchi i.e. the transition of Saturn.

The transition of the planetary deity Saneeswarar (Saturn god) to Aquarius from Capricorn occurred last time on December 27, 2020. On Wednesday, priests at the temple performed ablutions on the idols with milk, sandal water, rosewater, honey and curd, and performed deepa aradhanai.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Puducherry Civil Supplies Minister AK Sai J Saravanakumar and several MLAs offered prayers at the temple. The Dharmapuram aadheenam seer also was in attendance.

Meanwhile, the public booked for darshan offered in various categories like Rs 300, Rs 600 and Rs 1,000. Many had free darshan as well, unmindful of the rain that continued to hit the region through the day. Furthermore, several of them took a dip in Nalan Kulam temple tank without health apprehensions like that during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

T Raja Swami Gurukkal, a senior priest at the temple, said, “We offered prayers for those who came as well as those who couldn’t. We prayed that everyone be hale and hearty in the coming years.” Collector A Kulothungan, who supervised the arrangements for the conduct of the 48-day-long festival, said, “The average footfall on Sani Peyarchi is around 60,000.

The footfall was lesser than expected due to the flooding in Tamil Nadu’s districts and school examinations under way there. It, however, is better than the last event in 2020 where it was around 15,000 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We expect the footfall to pick up during the coming weeks, especially during the Saturdays within the 48-day period.”

J Pandurangan, a 43-year-old farmer from Aminjikarai in Chennai, said he offered prayers to not have any natural calamity affect his cultivation and harvesting. R Ramesh, a 54-year-old proprietor of a travel company at Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district, said he prayed for his business venture to prosper.

G Hariharasuntharam (55) of Nanganallur in Chennai said he offered prayers to Lord Shani seeking to bless his son with a child. R Murali, a 50-year-old shop owner from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, said he prayed for peace to prevail everywhere.

R Jothiammal, a 60-year-old mother of a doctor from Thiruverkadu in Chennai, prayed for good health. The footfall attracted several traders and vendors to Thirunallar.

