Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Elephant calf found dead in Pachamalai estate

According to postmortem report, the animal’s heart and liver got dysfunctional which resulted in death, sources said and ruled out electrocution.

Published: 21st December 2023 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Carcass of an elephant calf found near Baradanali village on Thursday

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A one-and-half-year-old male elephant calf was found dead at Pachamalai estate in Valparai on Tuesday. The carcass was noticed by Anti Depredation Squad (ADS) during patrol in field number 15 of the Pachamalai estate.

According to postmortem report, the animal’s heart and liver got dysfunctional which resulted in death, sources said and ruled out electrocution. “We suspect the elephant died due to problems arising out of intake like grass and branches of trees as remains of chewed grass was found in the stomach. We have sent samples of kidney and liver for forensic analysis to labs in Coimbatore and TANUVAS, Chennai,” a forest department officer said.

Meanwhile, farmers in Tholampalayam and Melbavi near Mettupalayam complained that wild elephants damaged over 250 coconut trees in the last one week. “The animals uprooted trees that were three years old. The forest department should take permanent steps to prevent the wild elephants intruding into the farming land,” said Kumaran, a farmer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant calf ADS Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp