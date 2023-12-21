Tamil Nadu rains: Central team takes stock in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A central team of officials on Wednesday visited areas affected by the unprecedented rain in Thoothukudi, interacted with people, and held discussions with officials. Normal life continues to be affected in Thoothukudi district and road network remained cut-off in several areas. Many places in Thoothukudi still have knee-high water and network connectivity, safe drinking water, and access to food and basic amenities remain a challenge.

Villagers return home from flood relief

centres in Thoothukudi | V KARTHIK ALAGU

Though relief materials are coming into Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, there is drinking water scarcity and fear of water contamination is high. Sporadic protests also broke out in several places in Thoothukudi on Wednesday over inadequate relief measures. Power supply is yet to resume in several areas. Flight operations, however, resumed at Thoothukudi airport on Wednesday.

While relief and rescue efforts by the state and central agencies are in full swing, Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the progress and directed officials to expedite work. The CM is scheduled to visit Thoothukudi on Thursday. Multiple Army teams rescued people from several regions of Thoothukudi district including Karungulam and Alwarthirunagari. The Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard are also involved in relief work along with NDRF, TNDRF, Fire and Rescue Services, and police personnel. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said 10 helicopters and 323 boats were involved in the rescue operation and 27 tonnes of food material have been provided to people.

