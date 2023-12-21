Tamil Nadu rains: Neck-deep in water & loans, Nellai, Tenkasi farmers reap bitter harvest

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: The sight of water receding from farmlands in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Wednesday was not good news for the farmers, who are now drowning in worry over how to repay loans that they once took for cultivating their fields. While some pledged their gold, others borrowed money at exorbitant interest rates (kanthuvatti). The once upbeat farmers are now seeking compensation for their losses from the state government.



"I cultivated paddy on 1.5 acres of land just 10 days ago in Sattupathu village. The flood water from Nathiyunni canal destroyed my crops, leaving only sand in my field on Sunday. I took a loan of Rs 30,000 at a monthly interest rate of five paisa (60% annually). I had cultivated my crops in June, but those withered due to water shortage. As a result, I could not repay the loan back then, and I do not know how I can repay my second loan now," rued K Ulaganathan, a resident of Chenkulam area. Ulaganathan added that the rain also damaged his house.



S Subbukutti, of Sattupathu, said that he had borrowed Rs 10,000 from a moneylender, also at an annual interest rate of 60%, to cultivate paddy on his 50-cent land. Subbukutti said that he invested his income from working as a security guard at a petrol bulk, in the cultivation. "I have lost everything to the floods," he told TNIE. S Arumugam and E Velayya, of Oorkadu village, also said that they lost their paddy crops.



R Ari, who cultivated paddy on his 10-acre field near Nanthanthattai, is also mourning crop damage. "I pledged my wife's 10 sovereign gold ornaments 15 days ago," he said. P Mayandi, of Rangasamuthiram, has demanded that the state government provide farmers with sufficient relief funds. "In the recent rain in Chennai, people lost their belongings. But we have lost both our belongings and crops. It will take us several years to recover," he said.



In Kuthapanchan village of Tenkasi district, some farmers managed to drain their fields of floodwater and planted fresh seedlings, so that the rainy season is utilised. TNIE also visited Kovilkulam in Ambasamudram town, Mukkudal town, Pallakkal, Idaikal, Anainthanadarpatti, Thalaiyuthu, Ramnagar, Maruthamputhur, Puthupatti, and Kalathimadam villages of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, where farmers have reported crop loss. Officials also visited a few of these villages on Wednesday to assess the damage.



'Matured crops can survive'

When contacted, Joint Director (JD) of Agriculture, Tirunelveli, Muruganantham said that 17,700 hectares of paddy across nine blocks, 5,600 hectares of black gram, and 200 hectares of maize in Manur block were affected by the floods on Monday and Tuesday. "Flood water began receding from the fields on Wednesday. A portion of these crops, particularly the matured crops, can survive if the water recedes completely. But the farmers may lose the young saplings," he added. TNIE reached out to Tenkasi JD Padmavathi but to no avail.

