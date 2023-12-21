Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu rains: Over 750 people lodged at shelters in Kanniyakumari return home

The district collector advised people not to start the engines of submerged vehicles, and instead contact companies or dealers concerned for repair works.

Published: 21st December 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 12:08 PM

The 133-foot statue of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in Kanniyakumari.

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: With a drop in rainfall, as many as 756 people who had been staying in nine shelters have returned to their houses, said Collector PN Sridhar on Wednesday. The collector, who inspected rain-hit areas in the district, including Nesavalar colony in Thirupathisaram panchayat, Kadaigramam and Nangai Nagar in Suchindram panchayat, and areas in Theroor panchayat, said the people affected in the northeast monsoon were evacuated and housed in nine shelters. Of them, 239 families have returned to their homes.

Sridhar added that he inspected the quality of drinking water, disinfection, and screening works carried out by mobile medical teams, and instructed to organise medical camps in those areas inundated by floodwater. He was accompanied by Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Meenachi, assistant directors Vijayalakshmi (town panchayat), Santhi (village panchayat) and representatives of local bodies, among others.

In a press release, the collector advised people not to start the engines of submerged vehicles, instead contact companies or dealers concerned for repair works. Also, according to a government report, two houses were completely destroyed and 10 others partially damaged in the rains in Kanniyakumari.
 
Taluk                                   Partially damaged               Fully damaged

Agastheeswaram                        2                                               1                                    

Thovalai                                     4                                               1

Vilavancode                               2                                               -

Killiyoor                                     2                                               -
 

