Tamil Nadu rains: Providing food, essentials priority of corporation, says Thoothukudi Mayor 

Speaking to TNIE, Periyasamy said people are being evacuated from waterlogged areas to 37 relief centres, where 10,000 are staying. 

Villagers staying on the roadside in Pullaveli

THOOTHUKUDI: Badly battered by the rains, the city corporation is now focussing on providing essentials to the people. Mayor N Jegan Periyasamy said they have started three kitchens in Kovilpatti to feed 1.5 lakh people everyday, and over 25,000 tetra packets of milk are being supplied daily. 

The water, which submerged the pumping station at Kaliyavoor near Vallanadu meant for Thoothukudi corporation, has been drained out. “Power supply will resume at 50% of areas soon.” While the city witnessed 35 cm of rainfall, an equal quantity of rains lashed surrounding areas like Ottalidaram, Kadambur and Kayathar. “Water levels reduced below knee-level in 40 wards. North and south zones are still under water,” he added. 

People in several areas are struggling without drinking water. Most of them are moving to their relatives’ houses, and some have even started moving out of the city.

