Tamil Nadu rains: Relief skirts villagers

THOOTHUKUDI: Three days have passed, still no help has come their way. The residents of Pullaveli village in Eral taluk on the outskirts of the district are left to fight the flood waters with nothing, but courage and determination. It was on the fateful Sunday that the torrential rains caused the waterbodies to breach, forcing the villagers to come out of their houses.

Pullaveli apart, many villages on the outskirts including Camlabad and Ayyanadappu have the same horrific tale of knee-deep, sometimes hip-deep or neck-deep, stagnant floodwater to say. “Water started entering our house on Sunday night. As there was no network or power we were not aware about the situation outside. Within no time, water in our house swelled to two to three feet in height.

Our village is near the sea, and a large amount of water was flowing into the sea through the nearby river. Fearing for our lives, we came to the roads, with children in our arms, and later moved to Palayakayal rescue centres. Since they provided us with only one meal a day, we walked back to our villages and sat near the road. Until now, no food or relief materials has come our way. We feel dejected as no official has showed up to address our issues.” S Suganya, a villager of Pullaveli said.

Another villager, Saravana Kumar, said, “There are about 500 families in the village out of which only 200 were able to get out to safely. While the stranded villagers are left to starve in the village, the ones who braved the hip-deep water to reach rescue centre have to literally beg for food. Many could get only one meal for two days. Only on Wednesday, rescue team came with boats. Then also, after providing two loads of food, they left. No rescue operation is taking place. Many elderly people are still stranded in inundated houses.”

He added the people in almost all the villages are daily-wage agricultural or salt-pan workers. “The flood has damaged all of their belongings including certificates. We urge the state government to provide us with compensation, as it would take more than five years to return to normalcy,” Saravana Kumar said. An elderly man who arrived to safety after days of getting stranded in water on his house terrace, near Ayyanadappu village, said though he has seen the floods in 2015 and in the 90s, they were nothing when compared to the present situation.

Parthiban of Indira Nagar area near Korampallam said, “We ourselves are using ropes to safely come out of inundated houses. Apart from a few food packets provided by some organisations, no relief has been given to us in three days. Condemning the officials and the politicians who have failed to provide assistance, the residents have staged a road blockade on the NH near Thoothukudi collectorate.”

A Class 12 student residing near Annammal college at Salt Pans Roads said the flood water that entered her house not only destroyed the household articles, but also soaked her schoolbooks and notes. With examinations nearing, she spread the books on the road on Wednesday to dry them. Her parents added their neighbours’ books also got damaged, as it was in water for long. The government should provide new books to the students here,” they added. When contacted, official sources added rescue materials and food are being provided to all areas on Wednesday.

