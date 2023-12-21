Two hacked to death in gang war in Hosur

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Two history sheeters were hacked to death, one of them beheaded, as gang war broke out in Hosur late on Tuesday night. Victims J Barkath (31) of Parvathi Nagar and D Siva (27) of Vasanth Nagar have 19 and six cases pending against them, police said.

According to sources, N Prakash (32), a history sheeter from Parvathi Nagar attacked his rival Naga of Hosur with the help of his aides including Barkath in June. Barkath and Prakash were arrested, Barkath came out on bail. Prakash was released on bail on Tuesday.

Prakash was picked up from Salem central prison and dropped at home by Barkath and his friend Siva on Tuesday night. As the two came out of the house, a ten-member gang pounced on them and beheaded Siva. Barkath ran into Prakash’s house and locked door. However, the gang broke into the house and hacked Barkath to death. Prakash escaped and took refuge in Hosur town police station.

Police sent two dead bodies to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Sources added that, Prakash too is facing many cases. Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur formed three teams to arrest the suspects.

Hosur DSP A Babu Prasanth arrested N Muniraj (48) of Uddanapalli in connection with the case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KRISHNAGIRI: Two history sheeters were hacked to death, one of them beheaded, as gang war broke out in Hosur late on Tuesday night. Victims J Barkath (31) of Parvathi Nagar and D Siva (27) of Vasanth Nagar have 19 and six cases pending against them, police said. According to sources, N Prakash (32), a history sheeter from Parvathi Nagar attacked his rival Naga of Hosur with the help of his aides including Barkath in June. Barkath and Prakash were arrested, Barkath came out on bail. Prakash was released on bail on Tuesday. Prakash was picked up from Salem central prison and dropped at home by Barkath and his friend Siva on Tuesday night. As the two came out of the house, a ten-member gang pounced on them and beheaded Siva. Barkath ran into Prakash’s house and locked door. However, the gang broke into the house and hacked Barkath to death. Prakash escaped and took refuge in Hosur town police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police sent two dead bodies to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Sources added that, Prakash too is facing many cases. Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur formed three teams to arrest the suspects. Hosur DSP A Babu Prasanth arrested N Muniraj (48) of Uddanapalli in connection with the case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp