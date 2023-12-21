VCK stages stir against MPs’ suspension

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: VCK members on Wednesday resorted to rail roko across the district against the suspension of opposition MPs, including party leader Thol Thirumavalavan, from Parliament.

The functionaries who gathered near Thanjavur railway junction raised slogans against the Union government demanding immediate revocation of the suspension of 143MPs. They also demanded the resignation of the Union Cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi in light of the security breach in Parliament.

Even as the functionaries tried to enter the railway station, the police prevented them. Later they were detained. At Pattukkottai station the VCK members blocked the Karaikkudi-Mayiladuthurai train and raised slogans against the suspension of MPs. The police cleared them as well from the premises and detained them in a wedding hall. Those who attempted a similar protest at Kumbakonam railway were also detained.

