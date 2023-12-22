Home States Tamil Nadu

20 hospitalised after school meal in TN, officials deny food poisoning

Published: 22nd December 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 07:44 AM

Sirumayankudi Govt primary school students getting treatment at Lalgudi GH for vomiting and stomach illness, after consuming breakfast served under the CM’s breakfast scheme | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As many as 20 students from a government primary school in Sirumayankudi were taken to Lalgudi Government Hospital on Thursday after consuming breakfast served under the CM’s breakfast scheme. School education department officials, however, denied food poisoning, stating that of the 49 students who consumed the food, only 20 complained of stomach ache. Additionally, two teachers and two cooks who had the same breakfast reported no health issues, they added.

“The food was prepared in the school itself. Only one student, who was experiencing fever, was unwell and the other 19 students did not have any medical situation,” an official told TNIE. Nineteen of the students taken to Lalgudi GH were discharged within a few hours, an official said. The other student with fever is undergoing treatment. “We don’t think it was because of the breakfast given at school,” the official added. 

MLA A Soundarapandian, health department joint director Laxmi and education department officials visited the children in the hospital. Child specialist doctors from other taluk GHs were also mobilised to Lalgudi GH to assess the health status of the students. Meanwhile, parents of the students, who had gathered outside the hospital, dispersed once 19 of them were discharged.

TAGS
CM’s breakfast scheme food poisoning stomach ache

