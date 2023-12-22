91 rescued from flood gave birth in last two days: Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 91 pregnant women, whom the Tirunelveli district administration shifted to hospital during the flood on Sunday and Monday, gave birth to babies in the past two days, said Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan on Thursday.

“About 696 pregnant women, whose delivery dates fall in 30 says, were identified on Sunday, and 142 of them were admitted to primary health centres, government and private hospitals and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Of them, 91 women gave birth,” said Karthikeyan on his X handle.

The collector also said the students who had lost their books to the flood would be given new ones if they register their names with the respective school headmasters. “The schools across the district will function for students of Class 9 to 12. The colleges in the district have already started classes,” he added.

