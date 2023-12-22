CM Stalin announces Rs 6,000 cash aid to people affected by rains in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced that the Tamil Nadu government will provide Rs 6,000 as flood relief to each ration cardholder in severely-affected taluks in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. He said all cardholders from the remaining taluks in those districts and from Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari will get Rs 1,000 as flood relief.

Speaking at a press conference in Tirunelveli, the CM said, “The solatium for the kin of those who died during the flood has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Compensation for those who lost their huts has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Farmers of paddy and other crops facing more than 33% crop destruction due to rain will get a compensation of Rs 17,000 per hectare. Those who lost trees and other long-term variety crops will be provided Rs 22,500 per ha. For rainfed crops, the compensation per acre will be Rs 8,500.

Farmers who lost cows and goats will get Rs 37,500 and Rs 4,000 respectively. Fishers who lost their catamarans will be provided Rs 50,000, those whose vessels were damaged will be provided Rs 15,000. For loss of country boats and mechanised boats, fishers will get Rs 1 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh respectively,” he said.

Governor must help state to get more funds: Stalin

Stalin pointed out that the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai had only sent out an alert on December 17 for extremely heavy rainfall on December 17 and 18. Noting that Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded 94 cm of rainfall in a day, he said some regions had not received such heavy rains since 1871. The state government sent 10 minister and 10 IAS officers to handle the situation.

As many as 375 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and 275 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were deployed for rescue operations. Additionally, 168 army men are also out in the field, he said. “I have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi release Rs 2,000 crore to the southern districts,” he added.

The CM said eight helicopters of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Coast Guard were involved in rescue operations and additional helicopters have been sought. Replying to a query, Stalin said Governor RN Ravi should aid the state in getting more funds from the centre. “The union and state governments allocate Rs 900 crore and Rs 300 crore to SDRF each year.

When such a disaster occurs, an additional fund should be given to the state from the NDRF. However, we have not received this. The Rs 450 crore given to us by the union government now is actually part of its share towards the SDRF. For flood relief in Chennai, the state has spent Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 500 crore more is needed to realise the benefits that I just announced,” he said.

Regarding AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s criticism of the state’s flood response, Stalin mockingly recalled that Palaniswami had claimed he had learnt of the Thoothukudi police firing in 2018 from watching TV. In Thoothukudi, Stalin visited the flood-affected areas, accompanied by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, ministers KN Nehru and Geetha Jeevan, Corporation Mayor NP Jegan, Collector G Lakshmipathy and other officials.

The CM inspected road damage at Anthoniarpuram in Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli National Highways and received a petition from residents of Maravanmadam calling for speedy dewatering of the area. Stalin distributed welfare assistance to 600 people residing in a relief centre at St Mary’s boys higher secondary school at Millerpuram. The CM also visited flood-affected regions in Polpettai and Kurinjinagar. He directed officials to address the flooding and distribute relief materials to those in need.

CM announces crop aid, hike in solatium

Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, CM MK Stalin said farmers who lost more than 33% crop to rain will get compensation of Rs 17,000 per hectare. Solatium to kin of those who died during the flood has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

