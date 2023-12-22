Madras High Court imposes fine of one lakh rupees on actor Mansoor Ali Khan on comments on Trisha

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has imposed a hefty fine of one lakh rupees on controversial film actor Mansoor Ali Khan for trying to file a defamation suit against actress Trisha, who had earlier complained to him of making derogatory comments on social media against her.

Dismissing a petition filed by Mansoor Ali Khan seeking leave of the court for moving a defamation suit against actress Trisha, Khushbu and Telugu star Chiranjeevi for allegedly making defamatory messages against him and demanding one crore rupees damages, Justice N Sathish Kumar on Friday imposed him the costs of one lakh rupees.

The actor, known for his villain roles in Tamil movies, recently courted controversy after airing derogatory comments against Trisha.

Following widespread outrage and condemnation, the Police registered an FIR. He filed a bail application but it was dismissed. Subsequently, he tendered an unconditional apology and following it, Trisha made a statement on social media saying she had forgiven him based on the apology.

However, the actor made volte-face and claimed his statement was misinterpreted as an apology; and then, he filed the petition seeking the court’s permission to file the defamation suit.

During the last hearing, Justice Sathish Kumar flayed Khan for his habit of making unpleasant comments frequently courting controversies. The judge also felt that Trisha should have filed the suit and not Khan.

He also wondered whether Mansoor Ali Khan tendered an unconditional apology to Trisha just for escaping arrest in the case registered by the Police against him for targeting her.

