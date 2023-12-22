Minister Ponmudy's conviction puts DMK on a sticky wicket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling DMK is facing embarrassing moments after the Madras High Court sentenced Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy to three years imprisonment. While the AIADMK and BJP welcomed the court verdict, the DMK leaders sought to downplay the development pointing out the judgment of the high court is not final and that the verdict will be challenged before the Supreme Court.

Incidentally, Ponmudy’s conviction comes six months after Enforcement Directorate arrested V Senthil Balaji. Balaji has been continuing in the cabinet as a minister without portfolio since then. Indicating that the state BJP will be raking up this as an electoral issue for the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s state president K Annamalai said, “We welcome today’s judgment of the Madras HC on Ponmudy.

Ten ministers in the cabinet headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin have corruption cases pending against them. We request the courts to expedite these cases. The Tamil Nadu government is yet to file an appeal against the acquittal of one of their ministers in a corruption case.” BJP state vice-president Vanathi Sreenivasan demanded that the corruption cases against the DMK ministers should be transferred to a state that is not ruled by any of the allies of the DMK.

In Krishnagiri, reacting to the high court verdict, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said “The courts had pronounced verdicts only against two ministers. Don’t know how many more ministers might get verdicts against them. DMK is known for corruption and people are watching the developments.”

However, political analyst Tharasu Shyam is of the view that the Ponmudy issue would not have an impact on the electoral prospects of the DMK in the forthcoming elections since corruption has never been a subject at the hustings and there are many precedents to that. In the past, many leaders have been convicted in disproportionate asset cases and later, they were elected to the Assembly again. So, the disqualification of Ponmudy as MLA and minister will be a topic of media discussion for some time.

“The BJP will take a stance that both Dravidian majors (DMK and AIADMK) are corrupt. The parties which could not be part of the BJP-led alliance might form a fourth alliance. In that case, the votes against DMK would split, and the result will be in favour of DMK,” he added.

DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran said the issue will not be a setback for DMK since the Madras HC verdict is not final. “Already, a lower court has acquitted Ponmudy and now the HC has given another verdict. We have to wait for the Supreme Court verdict. The opposition parties have been levelling corruption charges against DMK for a very long time and overcoming that, we have got the mandate of the people many times. So, the people will ignore the opposition parties’ charges over Ponmudy issue as they did in the past,” he added.

