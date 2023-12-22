Teacher held under Pocso for eloping with Class 11 student in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old teacher was booked under Pocso Act for eloping with a Class XI boy of a private school near Sholinganallur. The two were brought to Chennai and an inquiry is on.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Hepzibah, who separated from her husband a few years ago. She befriended the 17-year-old boy studying in the same school and was in a romantic relationship with him, police said.

“On Tuesday, the boy left home for school in the morning but did not return in the evening. The parents waited for a long time and became worried. They started a search and went to the school where they were told that the boy did not come to school that day,” police added.

The Thalambur police registered a missing person case and preliminary inquiries revealed that Hepzibah too did not come to school the same day. When both their mobile networks were traced, the location was found to be at Karamadai in Coimbatore district. A police team secured both of them from the location.

“When questioned, Hepzibah said both of them had come to Karamadai for a tour. Both were brought to Chennai and Hepzibah was booked under Pocso Act. They were sent for a medical check-up,” police said.

