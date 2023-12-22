Winter workshop on theatre, coding, robotics for students in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department will conduct winter workshops for students studying in classes 6 to 9 as a pilot initiative from December 26 to 29. It will be conducted on topics including basics of theatre, coding without computers and foundational robotics.

The workshop will be conducted in Thanjavur, Chennai, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram. Ten students will be selected from each district for the workshop. In basics of theatre, the students will learn acting, scriptwriting and performance. Coding without computers will enable students to learn and build code by using physical blocks and demonstrating the output of the code from with a mobile app.

Robotics will immerse students in a world of automation and innovation, providing experience in designing real-life socially benefitting bots and devices. Ramanathapuram CEO has been asked to procure robotic kits required for the workshop through tenders. The headmasters of the schools have been asked to ensure that students get a letter of consent from their parents and CEOs told to ensure that students are accompanied by a female teacher in case there are girls among the selected students.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The school education department will conduct winter workshops for students studying in classes 6 to 9 as a pilot initiative from December 26 to 29. It will be conducted on topics including basics of theatre, coding without computers and foundational robotics. The workshop will be conducted in Thanjavur, Chennai, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram. Ten students will be selected from each district for the workshop. In basics of theatre, the students will learn acting, scriptwriting and performance. Coding without computers will enable students to learn and build code by using physical blocks and demonstrating the output of the code from with a mobile app. Robotics will immerse students in a world of automation and innovation, providing experience in designing real-life socially benefitting bots and devices. Ramanathapuram CEO has been asked to procure robotic kits required for the workshop through tenders. The headmasters of the schools have been asked to ensure that students get a letter of consent from their parents and CEOs told to ensure that students are accompanied by a female teacher in case there are girls among the selected students.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp