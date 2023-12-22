Home States Tamil Nadu

Winter workshop on theatre, coding, robotics for students in TN

The workshop will be conducted in Thanjavur, Chennai, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram. Ten students will be selected from each district for the workshop.

Published: 22nd December 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

ROBOTICS

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department will conduct winter workshops for students studying in classes 6 to 9 as a pilot initiative from December 26 to 29. It will be conducted on topics including basics of theatre, coding without computers and foundational robotics.

The workshop will be conducted in Thanjavur, Chennai, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram. Ten students will be selected from each district for the workshop. In basics of theatre, the students will learn acting, scriptwriting and performance. Coding without computers will enable students to learn and build code by using physical blocks and demonstrating the output of the code from with a mobile app. 

Robotics will immerse students in a world of automation and innovation, providing experience in designing real-life socially benefitting bots and devices. Ramanathapuram CEO has been asked to procure robotic kits required for the workshop through tenders. The headmasters of the schools have been asked to ensure that students get a letter of consent from their parents and CEOs told to ensure that students are accompanied by a female teacher in case there are girls among the selected students.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
winter workshop theatre foundational robotics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp