Eral tahsildar in TN shunted out following shoddy relief works

THOOTHUKUDI: Following shoddy rescue and relief disbursal works at Eral taluk, one of the worst affected areas in the recent floods, Thoothukudi Collector G Lakshmipathy has transferred Eral Tahsildar Kailash Kumaraswamy to Tiruchendur. Kumaraswamy will join as the special Tahsildar for Adi Dravidar welfare scheme. Meanwhile, Tiruchendur special Tahsildar Gopalakrishnan will take Kumaraswamy’s place.

Eral is located on the banks of Thamirabarani, and was reportedly the most affected area in the river basin. Water level reportedly crossed 15 feet in the market area, which had damaged houses and shops. The Eral bridge that was constructed four years ago, across Eral and Alwarthirunagari, was also washed away in following the torrential downpour. According to a report, six people have died in Eral, while a few people are missing. Officials have said that the region was flooded since Sunday night, after Thamirabarani and irrigation canals overflowed.

Police gun recovered

Records at the Eral police station were washed away. A station gun was missing, which was later recovered from under sand in the campus, said sources.

