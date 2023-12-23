Flooded freight station hampers import, export at VOC Port in TN; losses run into crores

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Export and import of goods at VO Chidambaranar port (VOC port) has been obstructed for the past five days as the Container Freight Station (CFS) has been inundated due to the recent downpour. Consignments worth several crore, along with cargos, have been flooded and damaged on the premises due to the flash floods on December 17.

The trucks carrying Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEU) containers are stuck on roads since Monday to enter the CFS for various clearances before being exported through the VOC Port. The container trucks are being parked along the Thoothukudi-Madurai NH and along Tirunelveli -Thoothukudi NH. Thoothukudi has over 16 CFS that handle export and import of goods.

Except three CFSs, all others are submerged in the rainwater. The godowns, where cargoes, cartons, and pallets are stocked in the CFS have been devastated by the floods. Some of the godowns are still underwater, while a few are in collapsing condition, said a shipping agent. The custom officials are supposed to examine the cargo, seal the verification and provide Delivery Order (DO) for both import and export containers. It has been pending since the flood due to internet disconnection and network issues, said sources. Besides, the container liners have not provided Export Interchange Receipt (EIR) as the empty yards are underwater.

The customs brokers handling the clearance works complained that the liners are demanding demurrage charges for the container that has consumed free days. Twenty foot container pegs cost nearly US$100, while forty foot containers cost US$150 per day, said a customs broker. The natural calamity has led to stagnation of nearly 3,000 containers in all the CFSs.

Kombaiah, a truck driver waiting for the past five days, told TNIE that they are waiting for the bill clearance pending with the customs and CFS. A shipping agency entrepreneur Prakash said international liners are refusing to waive off the demurrage despite multiple requests. Besides, the shipping ministry has also rejected considering of late filing charges. The union government must consider this as a national disaster and provide the relief, he appealed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: Export and import of goods at VO Chidambaranar port (VOC port) has been obstructed for the past five days as the Container Freight Station (CFS) has been inundated due to the recent downpour. Consignments worth several crore, along with cargos, have been flooded and damaged on the premises due to the flash floods on December 17. The trucks carrying Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEU) containers are stuck on roads since Monday to enter the CFS for various clearances before being exported through the VOC Port. The container trucks are being parked along the Thoothukudi-Madurai NH and along Tirunelveli -Thoothukudi NH. Thoothukudi has over 16 CFS that handle export and import of goods. Except three CFSs, all others are submerged in the rainwater. The godowns, where cargoes, cartons, and pallets are stocked in the CFS have been devastated by the floods. Some of the godowns are still underwater, while a few are in collapsing condition, said a shipping agent. The custom officials are supposed to examine the cargo, seal the verification and provide Delivery Order (DO) for both import and export containers. It has been pending since the flood due to internet disconnection and network issues, said sources. Besides, the container liners have not provided Export Interchange Receipt (EIR) as the empty yards are underwater.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The customs brokers handling the clearance works complained that the liners are demanding demurrage charges for the container that has consumed free days. Twenty foot container pegs cost nearly US$100, while forty foot containers cost US$150 per day, said a customs broker. The natural calamity has led to stagnation of nearly 3,000 containers in all the CFSs. Kombaiah, a truck driver waiting for the past five days, told TNIE that they are waiting for the bill clearance pending with the customs and CFS. A shipping agency entrepreneur Prakash said international liners are refusing to waive off the demurrage despite multiple requests. Besides, the shipping ministry has also rejected considering of late filing charges. The union government must consider this as a national disaster and provide the relief, he appealed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp